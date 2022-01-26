OnePlus Nord 2T Specification Revealed, Could Arrive with Dimensity 1300

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had launched its OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone last year in the mid-range category. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the sequel to the device – the OnePlus Nord 2T. With the addition of the OnePlus Nord 2T, now the company is working on two mid-range smartphones with confirmed reports of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G arriving soon have already surfaced over the web. Talking about the OnePlus Nord 2T, the expected specifications suggest that the smartphone will be one of the best in the mid-range category.

Specification and Other Details for OnePlus Nord 2T

Talking about the display specs of the device, OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080) AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate which is identical to the specifications of its predecessor. In addition to this, the smartphone is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset under the hood. However, the processor has not yet been launched by MediaTek and OnePlus Nord 2T could very well be the first device to feature it. The previous iteration of the handset featured a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Talking about the camera specifications of the device, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to arrive with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The camera specs are somewhat identical to the OnePlus Nord 2, however, we might witness some changes in the sensor when the handset arrives. On the front, the device is expected to sport a 32MP camera that will likely be housed within a punch-hole cutout.

Moreover, OnePlus Nord 2T is speculated to arrive in two storage configurations. The device will be available with RAM of 6GB and 8GB while the onboard storage is expected to be 128GB and 256GB. The handset will operate on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. One of the noticeable upgrades over its predecessor is the battery specs of the device. OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery chargeable via 80W SuperVOOC charging technology. This means that the OnePlus will offer a high-end charging technology with a mid-range smartphone.

As far as the availability of the device is considered, no information is available, but considering the similarities with its predecessor, it is expected that the device will come at a similar price range as OnePlus Nord 2.