Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Confirmed for February 9, 2022

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked Event of 2022 for February 9. The company is expected to launch the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 series during the event. The invitation poster shared by the company has a big ’S’ inside a box hinting at the launch of the Galaxy S22 series.

Just like the launch events, which have been happening for two years now, this one will also be a virtual event that will kick off at 10 AM ET or 2 PM GMT. Samsung hasn’t confirmed all the devices that it will launch during the event.

Samsung Has Already Kicked Off Pre-Registrations for the Galaxy S22 Series

The South Korean tech giant has already kicked off the pre-registrations for the Galaxy S22 series. The new flagship smartphone series is expected to come with Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Since Samsung didn’t launch a ‘Note’ flagship, the company is expected to add support for the S Pen in the S22 Ultra. Depending on the markets or regions, the S22 series will either feature the Exynos 2200 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

The smartphone series is reportedly going to start at $899 in the United States (U.S.). But as mentioned above, the Galaxy S22 series shouldn’t be the only highlight of the event. Samsung might launch multiple new products, which might also include the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which is also expected to come with three models.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be in direct competition with the iPhone 13 series, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and more such flagships. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with the best set of cameras any Samsung smartphone has ever had. Further, the addition of S Pen support for the S22 Ultra would make it an unbeatable smartphone in the market. More details should be out in the event scheduled for February 9, 2022.