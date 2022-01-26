Noteworthy Prepaid Plans Under Rs 250 From Airtel

All Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 250 come with one month or less validity, not more than 2GB of data offering. There are also not many additional benefits to expect.

  • Airtel Unlimited plan starts at Rs 155, offering 1GB of data in total, and 300 SMS for 24 days.
  • The highest Airtel prepaid plan under Rs 250 price range comes at Rs 239, offering 1GB/day data, 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited calls for 24 days.
  • The plan at 179 offers 300 SMS, truly unlimited calls and added benefits, all for 28 days.

Bharti Airtel is one of the top telecom service providers in India. According to the Telecom Regulatory of India (TRAI), the second-largest telecom operator reported a subscriber base of 35.39 crores as of October 2021. One of the oldest service providers in the sector of telecommunications, it offers a wide range of plans for its prepaid subscriber base. All Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 250 come with one month or less validity and a decent amount of data. There are also not many additional benefits to expect. Below are the prepaid plans from Airtel under Rs 250 price range, along with their call, data and SMS benefits, suitable for subscribers looking for affordable prepaid plans.

Airtel’s smart recharge at Rs 99 is the lowest in the category of under Rs 250 prepaid plans. The plan offers Rs 99 talk time, 200MB of data, calls at one paisa/second for 28 days. Airtel unlimited plan offers truly unlimited calls starting at Rs 155. The plan provides 1GB of data and 300 SMS in total for 24 days. As added benefits, Airtel subscribers can get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime, besides free hello tunes and free Wynk Music.

The subscribers looking for 1GB data plans may consider Airtel’s prepaid plan at Rs 209. The plan comes with 1 GB/day data, 100 text messages/day and unlimited calls for 21 days. Similar to Rs 155 plan, it offers additional benefits of a 30-day free trial to Prime videos, free hellotunes and Wynk Free music. If the subscriber wants a slightly extended validity for the same plan offerings, one may consider the plan at Rs 239. It offers 1GB/day data, 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited calls for 24 days. The additional benefits also remain the same similar to the plans mentioned above. The plan with a 1GB/day offer, but with a validity of 28 days, comes at Rs 265.

Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 179 targets subscribers looking for 2GB of data. The plan also offers 300 SMS, truly unlimited calls, and added benefits for 28 days.

