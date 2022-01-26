OnePlus 10 Pro India Availability Confirmed for Spring

OnePlus 10 Pro, which launched in China earlier this month, is now confirmed to arrive in India and go for sale sometime in Spring. The company is yet to reveal the availability of the device in the global markets. But India sale is now confirmed by the company for this Spring, reports Gizmochina.

Just like the previous years, OnePlus could bring its flagship devices for 2022 by the end of March 2022 in India. The OnePlus 10 Pro arriving in India shouldn’t be any different from the one that launched in China.

OnePlus 10 Pro to Block Sale of OnePlus 9 Series

OnePlus 10 Pro might just block the sale of the OnePlus 9 series. It hasn’t been long since OnePlus 9RT launched in India. While the OnePlus 10 Pro will be priced around the Rs 70,000 mark, it will disrupt the sale of the OnePlus 9 Pro and the other devices in the series.

The launch of the OnePlus 9RT in India might have been delayed by the company to maximise sales with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R devices in the festive season in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. The device features a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with support for refresh rate up to 120Hz and 1300nits of maximum brightness and has Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection.

In the camera department, the device has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor, and an 8MP 3.3x telephoto sensor with OIS. Of course, there’s Hasselblad branding, and the cameras are said to be tuned by Hasselblad with Hasselblad Natural Color Optimisation 2.0.

The OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12 out of the box and can support 80W fast-charging packing a 5000mAh battery. These are the device specifications for China. It shouldn’t change for India anyway.