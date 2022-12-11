A wide variety of online entertainment is available throughout the first week of December, including dramas, crime thrillers, and romantic comedies for the holidays. In addition, the OTT world has movies like Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan; Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna; and Qala, the directorial debut of Babil Khan, among others.

On the other hand, web shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan S4 by Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are also accessible on sites like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Prime Video, Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, Zee5, Sony LIV, and others.

So schedule some time to watch the fascinating OTT films and web series debuting, and settle for a movie marathon with your loved ones.

1. Freddy

Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan, has recently generated a lot of buzz online. The movie is already on everyone's watchlist thanks to the exciting trailer and Kartik adding 14 kg for the role. The story of Freddy follows the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a reclusive, uncomfortable, and lonely man who enjoys playing with model aeroplanes. Hardy, his pet turtle, is Hardy's sole buddy. Freddy will have spectators on the edge of their seats with his unique turns, twists, and emotional mayhem. Alaya F is also a star.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

2. India Lockdown

Another film illustrating the grim reality of civilization is India Lockdown. The film focuses on everyone impacted during India's Covid-19 pandemic beginning stages. Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi play essential parts. The movie was shown at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where it did well. The film also addresses the topic of migrant workers returning to their home countries and sex workers without a means of support, as well as how many people lost their jobs.

Where to watch: ZEE5

3. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan S4

With the release of the fourth season of their well-liked program, "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan," Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are back. The program has grown in popularity among young people in India. When Manik and Nandini make the "forever" commitment to one another, the show this time chronicles their journey. The main struggle of this season's story is how the pair navigates their way through love, the difficulties of a fraying relationship, and the various moods that come with being young and ambitious.

Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, Mehul Nissar, Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur, and Palash Tiwari appear in the current season in supporting roles, adding to the mystery and drama.

Where to watch: Voot

4. Goodbye

After performing well at the box office, the movie Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, is now accessible on OTT. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan, and Arun Bali, is about the dysfunctional Bhalla family. It is a story that reaches deep into your heart and awakens in you the value of your loved ones and the ups and downs of life.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Qala

Qala, Babil Khan's first film, was made available on Netflix. In addition to Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, and Ashish Singh, the psychological drama also stars Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. The movie "Qala," set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, tells the tale of a young playback singer named Qala and how her tragic past catches up with her and causes her to fall apart just as she reaches the pinnacle of her hard-won success. Her bond with her mother, the pathology of her childhood, and the neurosis it produces, however, mark the start and conclusion of her spiral.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Monster

Monster, a Malayalam action thriller starring Mohanlal, was launched on OTT. The movie portrays the celebrity in a brand-new role as a Sikh police officer.

The story's official plot is as follows: "He is driven around by Bhamini (Honey Rose) throughout the day and intrudes into her family's life during her wedding anniversary. However, a fatal tragedy occurs in the family after Lucky's arrival, and Bhamini is blamed."

Along with them, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, Siddique, K.B., and Lakshmi Machu appear in the movie.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Ace and the Christmas Miracle

The entire family will enjoy this funny holiday comedy! Christmas is approaching, and Amanda (Brande Roderick) needs to devise a strategy before it's too late to protect her 10-year-old son Daniel's future after having her "Happily Ever After" shattered by an unjust divorce. Amanda meets two struggling misfits during the annual California Wine Country Christmas Derby and uses them to carry out her plan. Finally, Amanda discovers her way to the miracle she never anticipated with the aid of a talking horse named Ace and his other thoroughbred buddies.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

8. Love Today

Love Today, a Tamil movie, became a smashing blockbuster after premiering in theatres on November 4. The filmmaker then announced on Twitter that he was dedicating this movie to the girl who had broken up with him. Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana play the movie's main parts, based on his short film Appa(a) Lock.

Where to watch: Netflix