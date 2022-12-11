Twitter Blue Subscription Relaunch Date Announced: See Benefits it will Bring

Twitter Blue will be relaunched on December 12th. Elon Musk updated the paid plan for Twitter Blue after it was introduced last year. Giving all paid members a Blue tick or verification is one of the more contentious modifications that has been made so far this season. Before releasing it to the general public, the firm stopped offering the Twitter Blue subscription a few years ago to focus on implementing the necessary improvements. The company has since made some revisions and disclosed the features and costs of the new products.

All You Need To Know About the Twitter Blue Relaunch

With its subscription plan, Twitter will provide subscriber-only features. A blue checkmark will be the primary benefit of the subscription. To obtain this, you must first validate your phone number. Other useful features of the plan include reader mode, the ability to post 1080p videos, and the option to edit Tweets.

Eventually, Twitter will start replacing the "official" label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and subsequently, a grey marking will be added for government and multilateral accounts. Twitter has stated that users would be able to modify their handle, display name, or profile picture. However, until their account is examined again, they will temporarily lose the blue checkmark if they do.

Twitter Blue will acquire more features in the upcoming weeks in addition to these. Three forthcoming features for Blue users have already been revealed by Twitter.

Tweets from verified accounts will receive priority, according to Twitter, which will aid in the fight against spam and scams.

There are fewer advertisements on Twitter Blue. Twitter claims that there will be a 50% decrease in ad volume.

Twitter Blue users will be able to post longer videos.

Twitter Blue Subscription Price

The monthly fee for web users will be $8, and for iOS users, it will be $11. However, it was predicted that the price of the Twitter Blue Subscription in India would be Rs 719.