Twitter Plans to Deactivate 1.5 Billion Accounts

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the social media site would deactivate 1.5 billion user accounts that have not been active for a long time in order to improve the quality of its content and stop the propagation of false information on the network. This action is a component of a bigger Twitter initiative.

Twitter To Deactivate 1.5 Billion Accounts

Musk stated in a tweet that Twitter would start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts in the near future. In order to find and delete fake or inactive accounts, Musk said that the business would adopt a more aggressive strategy. This applies to accounts that have been inactive on the site for an extended length of time and have not posted anything. It has not yet been made public what precisely qualifies as an inactive account.

Given that Twitter now has about 330 million active users, the deactivation of these accounts is anticipated to have a major effect on its user base. The length of time it will take to close all of the inactive accounts is not yet known. Many Twitter users have endorsed the choice, claiming that it will enhance the platform's user experience in general. Others, though, have expressed worry that the change would prevent legitimate users from accessing their accounts. How this choice will affect the platform and its users in the long run, is still up in the air.

Musk addressed these worries by saying that Twitter would take precautions to make sure that no active users would be impacted by the termination of inactive accounts. This can entail giving people a grace period before their accounts are deactivated so that they can log in and reactivate them. Overall, Twitter made a brave choice to deactivate 1.5 billion inactive accounts in an effort to elevate the quality of its content and safeguard its consumers from false information.