6 Entertaining Period Dramas to Binge-Watch on OTT

Social media has recently seen a lot of discussion around House of the Dragon. Its predecessor, Game of Thrones, is frequently contrasted with its plot, direction, and cast. The best thing about made-up historical dramas is that they keep us interested in the plot while giving us a sense of what life might have been like in the past.

Here are six series you should binge-watch on OTT platforms for the remainder of the week as House of the Dragon debuts on Hotstar every Monday.

1. The Wheel Of Time

The Wheel of Time, a fantasy series available on Prime Video, centers on a group of strong women. One of the main characters in this fantastical tale is Rosamund Pike. She is an Aes Sedai with the ability to channel the One Power.

The fact that this society is matriarchal rather than patriarchal, like our own, makes it interesting to see as well. Season one is still accessible on the platform. Even though there are just eight episodes, you'll desire more.

2. Outlander

A Netflix series called Outlander combines time travel, magic, love, and rebellion. It centers on a nurse who served and provided medical care to soldiers during World War II. She eerily travelled back in time to the 1740s and arrived in Scotland.

She runs into a young man while crossing roads and joins his uprising. It will keep you glued to the screen with its intense battle scenes and wild VFX.

3. Vikings

You may watch this historical fantasy drama on Netflix. The Viking invasion and the colonization of England are important themes. Like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, it features political themes, battle scenes, and story threads.

The strong female characters make it fascinating. The vibrations Emma of Normandy gives off are similar to those of Rhaenyra Targaryen. It has six seasons altogether and is well worth seeing.

4. Becoming Elizabeth

Princess Elizabeth is that character in Becoming Elizabeth, much as Rhaenyra is that character in House of the Dragon. It's accessible through Prime Video. Elizabeth I, one of the most recognized kings England has ever seen, is the focus of the narrative. The storyline provides an insight into her formative years, which helped to make her the queen she became.

5. Troy: Fall Of A City

You will like Troy: Fall Of A City if you have enjoyed the politics and plot twists of House of the Dragon thus far. The acting, settings, and costumes will firmly anchor you to your seat. You may watch this program on Netflix.

6. The Witcher

One of the most popular Netflix series is The Witcher, which stars Henry Cavill as the title character. It currently has two seasons and has been picked up for a third. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated spin-off, is part of the series, which has garnered numerous honours.