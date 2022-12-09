Jio Brings Exclusive Store Offer with 50% More Benefits: Two New Plans

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator in terms of wireless subscribers, has brought an exclusive 'Store Offer' for customers. This store offer is for users who are going inside the stores and recharging. The development is reported by TelecomTalk first. There are two plans under this offer, and neither of them will be available for users if they decide to recharge online via the official website of Jio, the official mobile app of Jio or third-party platforms. So what is this offer, and what is its major advantage for the customers? Let's find out.

Reliance Jio Exclusive Store Offer with More Data Benefits

Reliance Jio has said that customers can get up to 50% more benefits on the new data add-on packs. What are these data add-on packs? These data add-on packs are Rs 29 and Rs 19 packs. These are, of course, meant for prepaid users and not postpaid users. The offer is applicable to Jio Store only.

The Rs 29 plan will give users 2.5GB of data compared to the competitor's 2GB. Jio didn't specify the name of the competitor. The Rs 19 plan comes with 1.5GB of data compared to the competitor's 1GB. Jio users recharging with these data add-on packs inside the store would certainly give them more data benefits. However, in a world where most of the recharges are happening digitally, whether a bit of extra data would push the user to go to the Jio Store or not is something debatable.

These plans are not available on the website of Jio. The Jio website lists Rs 15 and Rs 25 plans. With the Rs 15 plan, users get 1GB of data, and the Rs 25 plan offers 2GB of data. These are, of course, data add-on packs as well. All of these data add-on packs mentioned here will only function if the user has a base prepaid recharge plan.

These data add-on vouchers help consumers when they have exhausted their daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data fast and need more data just to get by for the day. For now, these are the only store-exclusive offers that are available.

A Jio Store employee said that they currently aren't offering any special recharge prepaid plans to customers on the purchase of new prepaid plans.