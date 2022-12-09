Starlink In-Flight Internet Debuts with JSX Jet

Starlink, a satellite broadband company, owned by SpaceX, offers 40 countries with satellite internet access. After 2023, it also aspires to provide mobile phone service everywhere worldwide. This technology is best suited for remote, geographically isolated places with poor or nonexistent internet connectivity. In low Earth orbit (LEO) as of September 2022, Starlink had over 3,000 mass-produced tiny satellites that connect with specialised ground transceivers. Approximately 12,000 satellites will be deployed in total, with the potential later increasing to 42,000.

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX on Friday made the announcement on the micro-blogging platform Twitter that its satellite internet service Starlink has taken launch aboard the first JSX jet, a private airline firm.

More About the Starlink In-Flight Internet

The business announced on Twitter that it began providing high-speed, low-latency internet to passengers during flights on the first @flyjsx jet this week! Additionally, it was mentioned that more @flyjsx aircraft would be fitted with Starlink in the next weeks, ensuring that the internet would be operational as soon as you boarded your trip.

Starlink Aviation was able to provide a 100 Mbps Internet connection onboard during a test trip in September. The test was carried out by JSX, which declared in April that it would be one of the first airlines to use the in-flight Internet service on a route between Burbank and San Jose, California. With the official launch of Starlink Aviation next year, SpaceX had stated in October that its satellite internet service would soon be accessible on a few different airplanes.

A number of users commented on SpaceX's tweet. Some people expressed how much they enjoyed being able to watch Netflix. Some congratulated Elon while stating that they had been waiting for this cooperation to materialise and that it had finally done so with a reliable internet connection.