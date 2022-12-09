OneWeb 40 Satellites Launched Successfully by SpaceX: See Pictures

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

OneWeb

OneWeb, a major satellite communications (Satcom) company, has confirmed the successful deployment of 40 satellites launched by rival firm SpaceX. The launch took place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States. This was the 15th launch from OneWeb and the second since the company resumed launching satellites in October in India. OneWeb is now back on track to realise its goal of delivering global coverage of satellite broadband networks by 2023.

OneWeb has deployed over 502 satellites now and has completed almost 80% of its planned constellation of satellites. The company just has three more launches to go. With today's launch, OneWeb would be able to expand satcom services in the US, North Africa, Southern Europe, Nothern India, Japan, the Middle East, Southern Australia, South Africa and parts of South America. Let's take a look at the images of the OneWeb launch, which happened today.

OneWeb Satellite Launch with SpaceX: Images

OneWeb
Before Take Off

OneWeb OneWeb

OneWeb
Take Off

OneWeb OneWeb OneWeb

OneWeb
Separation

OneWeb

OneWeb
Stage One Landing
OneWeb
Landing

OneWeb

OneWeb
Satellite Separation (All Picture Credits to SpaceX)

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

