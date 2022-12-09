OnePlus has just announced a new Smart TV in India under its Y1S Pro portfolio. The new Smart TV is called OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro. It comes equipped with a 4K panel and a host of smart features to enhance your TV viewing experience. Again, OnePlus has given the product a stylish design so that it can fit well with the surroundings of your home and look elegant. The new Smart TV from OnePlus will be powered by Android TV 10.0. Let's take a look at the complete specifications and price of the product.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Specifications and Features

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro comes with a 55-inch display with 10-bit colour depth and amazing colour accuracy. It has a 4K UHD panel so that you can get to see every detail in a seamless manner. The Smart TV comes equipped with the Gamma Engine, where users can enjoy real-time image quality optimisation, which smart tunes the visuals to provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant colour. The display also comes with HDR10+, HDR10, and HFL format compatibility.

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is powered by Android TV 10.0, which includes the Kids Mode feature with the OnePlus Connect 2.0 app. You can connect this new OnePlus TV with the OnePlus Buds, and the content can also be automatically paused on the TV when users remove the buds from their ears. OnePlus Watch can also be connected to the TV. Users can convert their smartphone into a remote for the TV with the OnePlus Connect software (2.0).

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro will feature the OxygenPlay 2.0 skin on top of the Android TV OS. The sound systems of the TV are powered by Dolby Audio and offer a completely immersive sound experience to the users. The OnePlus TVs include full-range speakers with up to 24W output. It has a bezel-less design and would look great anywhere you put it.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Price and Bank Offers

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro has been launched in India for Rs 39,999. It will be available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart, along with offline retail channels. It will go on open sale from December 13, 2022, at 12 PM. Customers can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 instantly if they make their purchase of this TV through an ICICI Bank Credit card. This offer is for a limited period until December 25, 2022.