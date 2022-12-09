WhatsApp Avatars: How To Create

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The new WhatsApp Avatar can also be used as a profile photo, the blog post claims. Users will be able to select one of the 36 unique stickers based on the actions and feelings of their avatar. Once they have been generated, users will be able to send and share these avatars with friends and family.

Highlights

  • A new feature that lets users customize their digital avatars by selecting different combinations of clothing, haircuts, and facial traits is being rolled out by WhatsApp.
  • Avatars are already available for users of Meta's Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram apps.
  • The Avatar feature was available on WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

Follow Us

WhatsApp Avatars

A new feature that lets users customise their digital avatars by selecting different combinations of clothing, haircuts, and facial traits is being rolled out by WhatsApp. Avatars are already available for users of Meta's Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram apps, and they are currently finding their way to WhatsApp. WhatsApp has announced that it would soon be introducing a number of new features to improve the overall user experience, including lighting, hairdo textures, shading, and other customisation choices. Starting today, WhatsApp Avatars will be gradually rolled out to users, therefore it might take some time before it is accessible on your smartphone. The Avatar feature was available on WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

The new WhatsApp Avatar can also be used as a profile photo, the blog post claims. Users will be able to select one of the 36 unique stickers based on the actions and feelings of their avatar. Once they have been generated, users will be able to send and share these avatars with friends and family.

In recent weeks, WhatsApp has added functions such as the capacity to use the same account on two Android devices, a message-yourself option, polls, and Communities as well.

Here’s How To Create an Avatar on WhatsApp

This is how you can create an avatar on iOS, but keep in mind that WhatsApp may be releasing the feature in phases before it becomes broadly available, including on Android smartphones.

  • Navigate to Settings after launching the WhatsApp app.
  • Create Your Avatar is accessible by tapping on Avatar.
  • The message "Say more with Avatars now on WhatsApp" will appear as a new prompt. Tap on Get Started.
  • Choose your skin tone, hairstyle, eyewear, clothes, and more by going on to the next phase.
  • Once you are done changing your avatar, press done and save changes.
  • Now, based on your avatar, you may browse stickers, and even design a profile photo.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments