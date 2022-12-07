WhatsApp Offline Backup for Images and Videos

You have probably accumulated a sizeable amount of media data on WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging services in the world and the main means of communication in India. Images, videos, GIFs, and documents may all fall under this category. While WhatsApp does provide a Google Drive or iCloud (for iPhones) backup option, for some users, this may not be sufficient. Some people might merely object to having their WhatsApp data connected to a Google/Apple service. There is a technique to back up your media and other WhatsApp data offline for these users.

In this article, we'll go through the offline methods that users can employ to backup their media and other WhatsApp data.

WhatsApp used to keep all of its files in a separate folder in the root storage of Android devices. Normally, this would be in the internal storage of your phone, but that folder is now somewhere else.

Steps To Locate the WhatsApp Folder

The WhatsApp folder can be found by going to Internal Storage> Android> media> com.WhatsApp> WhatsApp>Media using any file explorer. Numerous subfolders, like WhatsApp Animated GIFs, WhatsApp Audio, WhatsApp Images, and WhatsApp Video, will exist within this main folder.

Backing Up WhatsApp Images, Videos and GIFs

Any folder you want to keep a backup of can be copied to your desktop or laptop, where it can then be moved to an external hard drive or flash drive. You can copy the whole Media folder and all of its subfolders if you wish to make a backup of all of your media files. You can transfer these folders back to their original places if you ever decide to reinstall WhatsApp on a new phone. As a result, you avoid having to manually download all of your media again.

WhatsApp has introduced more new features for its users recently, including WhatsApp communities, support for small businesses, privacy control for profile picture and last seen, and many more. In order to improve user experience, WhatsApp plans to roll out more features and updates in the future.