WhatsApp Offline Backup for Images and Videos

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

WhatsApp used to keep all of its files in a separate folder in the root storage of Android devices. Normally, this would be in the internal storage of your phone, but that folder is now somewhere else.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp provides a Google Drive or iCloud (for iPhones) backup option.
  • There is a technique to back up your media and other WhatsApp data offline.
  • Any folder you want to keep a backup of can be copied to your desktop or laptop, where it can then be moved to an external hard drive or flash drive.

Follow Us

WhatsApp

You have probably accumulated a sizeable amount of media data on WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging services in the world and the main means of communication in India. Images, videos, GIFs, and documents may all fall under this category. While WhatsApp does provide a Google Drive or iCloud (for iPhones) backup option, for some users, this may not be sufficient. Some people might merely object to having their WhatsApp data connected to a Google/Apple service. There is a technique to back up your media and other WhatsApp data offline for these users.

In this article, we'll go through the offline methods that users can employ to backup their media and other WhatsApp data.

WhatsApp used to keep all of its files in a separate folder in the root storage of Android devices. Normally, this would be in the internal storage of your phone, but that folder is now somewhere else.

Steps To Locate the WhatsApp Folder

The WhatsApp folder can be found by going to Internal Storage> Android> media> com.WhatsApp> WhatsApp>Media using any file explorer. Numerous subfolders, like WhatsApp Animated GIFs, WhatsApp Audio, WhatsApp Images, and WhatsApp Video, will exist within this main folder.

Backing Up WhatsApp Images, Videos and GIFs

Any folder you want to keep a backup of can be copied to your desktop or laptop, where it can then be moved to an external hard drive or flash drive.  You can copy the whole Media folder and all of its subfolders if you wish to make a backup of all of your media files. You can transfer these folders back to their original places if you ever decide to reinstall WhatsApp on a new phone. As a result, you avoid having to manually download all of your media again.

WhatsApp has introduced more new features for its users recently, including WhatsApp communities, support for small businesses, privacy control for profile picture and last seen, and many more. In order to improve user experience, WhatsApp plans to roll out more features and updates in the future.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Reliance Jio New 4G Data Pack for FIFA World Cup Fans
Reliance Jio New 4G Data Pack for FIFA World Cup Fans
Reliance Jio is offering 4G Data pack at Rs 222 for FIFA World Cup Fans in the form of Football world cup data pack. Like always, Jio introduced its game season data pack. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, just one International Roaming Pack for 184 Countries for Prepaid and Postpaid users. Airtel World Pass comes with 5 Key features. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments