pTron Launches Basspods P481: Check Specification and Price

Basspods P481 True Wireless Earbuds have been launched by pTron, the brand with the fastest-growing audio and premium digital lifestyle accessory business. The P481 with deep noise cancellation for calls, which has the longest battery of any Basspods official model, is an amazing combination of creative design and cutting-edge technology. The Basspods P481 offers a powerful feature set above its affordable pricing with a one-year guarantee, and it is priced below many of pTron's direct competitors' most recent launches.

pTron Basspods P481 Specifications and Features

The Basspods P481 has a large 60-hour playback capacity and a strong, portable charging case. Additionally, you can play for up to 240 minutes with just a 10-minute rapid charge. These tiny earbuds produce strong bass and incredibly clear vocals despite their diminutive size thanks to a new 10mm driver unit, bringing out the best in any genre or form of entertainment you select.

The sophisticated processor in the earbuds improves noise canceling, enhances sound clarity, and decreases distortion with less power for a superb calling experience and distraction-free listening—perfect for hectic commutes. Additionally, you can use Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa with these earphones for hands-free assistance while on the move. The IPX4 rated earphones are suitable for life on the go inside or outside the home because they are packed in a stylish simple aesthetic with a fashionable design and satin-finish body.

The Basspods P481 provides the best true-wireless experience and is ideal for continuous content streaming. With pTron's patented noise-canceling technology and high-resolution audio capacity, the user may experience music, film, or social media content just as the creator intended. The earbuds are remarkably small and light (weighing about 4gms) and have a shape that ideally fits people.

pTron Basspods P481 Price and Availability

The Basspods P481 will be offered for a special introductory price of Rs 899 just on Flipkart, beginning on December 11 at 12 p.m.