Video Streaming and Multiplayer Gaming Experience Sees a Jump with 5G: Opensignal

Telcos are rolling out 5G in India at a faster pace in cities of significance as per their Business use case. That said, Airtel has an open 5G launch, Reliance Jio has an Invite-based launch, and Vodafone Idea is yet to announce its 5G rollout plans. On October 01, people in India witnessed the 5G launch, but it was only after a few days that people started to experience it on their phones.

Opensignal, the network insights firm, has already released a report about the 5G experience in India. So let's check what the Opensignal report says about the 5G Experience regarding Video streaming and Multiplayer mobile gaming.

4G vs 5G Video and Gaming Experience

Opensignal found that smartphone users, when streaming video over mobile connections, enjoyed an enhanced, very good (65-75) video experience when connected to 5G. In contrast, the 4G video streaming experience rated Fair (40-55), lower than 5G. The very good streaming experience delivers users with fast loading times and only occasional stalling.

Similarly, users enjoyed a significantly better experience with 5G than with 4G in the multiplayer gaming segment. With a score of 67.9 on a scale of 100, users had a Fair gaming experience when connected to 5G, whereas the gaming experience dropped to Poor when connected to 4G.

Data Samples: Opensignal's report is based on sample data collected between October 1 and October 30, 2022.

5G In India:

Airtel users in India can experience 5G on their existing 4G plans, and Jio users can experience Unlimited 5G plans via Jio Welcome Offer. No SIM change is required for 5G, as existing 4G SIMs are 5G compatible.