Airtel, Jio, BSNL Broadband Plans with 100 Mbps Speed, Which Way Should You Go

It's a well-known fact that everyone enjoys having access to fast internet. Mobile data is undoubtedly useful because it gives you access to the internet wherever you are. It is not always dependable, though. Additionally, internet speeds when using mobile data can vary greatly. Thus, having a broadband connection at home makes more sense.

Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, and BSNL Bharat Fibre are some of the internet service providers in India that give broadband plans in almost all circles. If you are working from home, you need a good Wi-Fi connection for a smooth workflow. These Internet Service Providers offer reliable broadband plan that also gives unlimited internet. Here are some of the best 100 Mbps broadband plans which you can choose from. So let's take a look at each of these broadband plans.

Rs 799 Airtel Xstream Fiber Plan

The fact that you get 100 Mbps internet speed stands out the most among the Airtel Rs 799 plan's specifications. This indicates that the Wi-Fi connection is fast enough to allow you to watch OTT content in 4K. This plan includes a complimentary membership to Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, and the Airtel Xstream application. Unlimited local and STD calls, as well as unlimited data, are features of this plan. The internet speed guaranteed by this plan is 100 Mbps. This plan comes with 3.3TB of data.

JioFiber Rs 699 Broadband Plan

JioFiber Silver broadband is what the Rs 699 plan is called. Customers of the pack receive unlimited data (FUP: 3300GB) at a speed of 100 Mbps. Though it doesn't have any bundled OTT subscription perks, consumers will also receive unlimited voice calls as an added bonus.

BSNL Rs 799 Bharat Fibre Value Broadband Plan

The cost of this plan is Rs 799 per month, and it offers limitless bandwidth at speeds of up to 100 Mbps until you use all 1000GB of data. You can continue using the internet at 5 Mbps after the limit has been reached. You may also contact any network, including local and standard networks, an unlimited number of times. With this package, subscribers also receive additional OTT perks from Hotstar Super, Lions Gate, Shemaroo, Hungama, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot, and YuppTV.

Which Plan is the Best?

JioFiber's plan is the most value-packed here. It is affordable and offers comparable or better benefits than either of the other ISPs mentioned here. Besides, you can also upgrade to the Rs 999 plan of Jio if you want OTT benefits as well.