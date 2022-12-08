If You Liked Sita Ramam, Watch These 6 Similar Movies on OTT This Weekend

Reported by Yashika Goel 1

If you enjoyed watching Sita Ramam on Disney+ Hotstar, watch these six OTT films that show love blossoming amidst turmoil.

Highlights

  • Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam before being released in Hindi.
  • Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and starring Rashmika Mandana, shows how humanity trumps conflict, boundaries, and religion.
  • The story of an Indian army soldier who falls in love with a girl is told in this Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani film.

Follow Us

OTT

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam before being released in Hindi. Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and starring Rashmika Mandana, shows how humanity trumps conflict, boundaries, and religion.

The 1964 drama revolves around Lt. Ram, an orphan army soldier stationed in Kashmir, who only receives love letters addressed to "Sita Mahalakshmi" Ram wishes to locate Sita and express his feelings for her.

Here's a list of similar movies for you to watch on OTT.

1. SHERSHAAH

The story of an Indian army soldier who falls in love with a girl is told in this Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani film.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. MAUSAM

Mausam tells the tale of a Punjabi man who falls in love with a Kashmiri woman and stars Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. VEER-ZARA

Veer-Zara, a highly regarded film from India, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. JAB TAK HAI JAAN

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma are featured in the rom-com Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which tells the narrative of a man who falls in love and later trains to be a bomb expert.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Play Movies

5. THE HERO

The actors Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appear in the spy thriller The Hero.

Where to watch: Play Movies

6. PHANTOM

Phantom tells the tale of a soldier and a security guard pursuing suspects in the 26/11 attack and features Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif as the leads.

Where to watch: Netflix

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Reliance Jio New 4G Data Pack for FIFA World Cup Fans
Reliance Jio New 4G Data Pack for FIFA World Cup Fans
Reliance Jio is offering 4G Data pack at Rs 222 for FIFA World Cup Fans in the form of Football world cup data pack. Like always, Jio introduced its game season data pack. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, IR Packs for 184 Countries
Airtel Launches World Pass, just one International Roaming Pack for 184 Countries for Prepaid and Postpaid users. Airtel World Pass comes with 5 Key features. Check to know the benefits.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments