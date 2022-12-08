If You Liked Sita Ramam, Watch These 6 Similar Movies on OTT This Weekend

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam before being released in Hindi. Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and starring Rashmika Mandana, shows how humanity trumps conflict, boundaries, and religion.

The 1964 drama revolves around Lt. Ram, an orphan army soldier stationed in Kashmir, who only receives love letters addressed to "Sita Mahalakshmi" Ram wishes to locate Sita and express his feelings for her.

Here's a list of similar movies for you to watch on OTT.

1. SHERSHAAH

The story of an Indian army soldier who falls in love with a girl is told in this Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani film.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. MAUSAM

Mausam tells the tale of a Punjabi man who falls in love with a Kashmiri woman and stars Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. VEER-ZARA

Veer-Zara, a highly regarded film from India, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. JAB TAK HAI JAAN

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma are featured in the rom-com Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which tells the narrative of a man who falls in love and later trains to be a bomb expert.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Play Movies

5. THE HERO

The actors Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appear in the spy thriller The Hero.

Where to watch: Play Movies

6. PHANTOM

Phantom tells the tale of a soldier and a security guard pursuing suspects in the 26/11 attack and features Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif as the leads.

Where to watch: Netflix