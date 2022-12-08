JioPhone 5G Spotted, is this the Device in Partnership with Google

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, might soon launch an affordable 5G smartphone for users. JioPhone 5G has been spotted on Geekbench, and this could be the device that Jio is developing in partnership with Google. Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani, the CMD of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), had said that Jio has collaborated with Google to launch a 5G smartphone. This would be the second smartphone from the company, as the first one was JioPhone Next, which was also launched in collaboration with Google in 2019. The device has been spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice, and because of the listing, some of the specifications of the device are out now.

JioPhone 5G Specifications (Alleged)

The listing shows a new device named JioPhone5G_LS1654QB5_D001.01.012_261022. The device is paired with 4GB of RAM; however, at the time of launch, there could be other memory variants as well. The motherboard section has mentioned 'Holi', which is said to be associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC. The listing also reveals the Android version to be Android 12.

JioPhone 5G is not expected to be the completely low-key device that JioPhone Next was specifications-wise. Instead, the JioPhone Next is expected to come with a 90Hz refresh rate display and dual cameras on the back. Of course, until the time launch comes near, Jio won't say anything about the device officially. But a Geekbench listing could mean that the possibility of a new 5G smartphone from Jio isn't very far.

Now that Reliance Jio has also launched 5G in multiple cities of the country, it would be interesting to see if the consumers purchasing the JioPhone 5G would also get some special offers from the company. JioPhone Next was launched with several bundled plans, and it is very much likely that the new 5G smartphone from Jio will be that way as well.