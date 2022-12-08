Airtel Has Removed this Benefit from Rs 2999 Plan

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has quietly made a change to one of its Amazon Prime Bundled prepaid plan. The telco was offering Amazon Prime subscription with four prepaid plans, but now, only three plans offer Amazon Prime. The Rs 2999 plan from the telco doesn't bundle the additional Prime subscription for users anymore. The development has been spotted and shared by TelecomTalk first. This happened after Airtel removed most of its Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans for the users. Let's see what the Rs 2999 plan from Airtel bundles now for the users.

Airtel Rs 2999 Plan Benefits: Updated List

Bharti Airtel's Rs 2999 plan now offers the following: 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 365 days. The additional benefits of the plan include Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. There are no other benefits bundled with this plan.

Earlier, the Rs 2999 plan also used to bundle one year of Amazon Prime Video Mobile access for the users. So now, only three plans from Airtel offer Amazon Prime subscription. So now, the Rs 2999 plan from Bharti Airtel isn't as big a deal for customers as it used to be.

Airtel Amazon Prime Subscription

Bharti Airtel now offers three prepaid plans which come with Amazon Prime. The three plans are Rs 3359, Rs 699 and Rs 999 plans. If you want to read about the benefits, these plans offer, click here.

Right now, Bharti Airtel is the only telecom operator in the country that bundles prepaid plans with Amazon Prime. But yes, you can get Amazon Prime with the postpaid plans of Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea as well. Amazon Prime is one of the most popular OTT subscription platforms in the world that can give you access to many things, such as Prime Video, Prime Music and more.