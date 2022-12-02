Airtel Rebrands Cricket Packs with Amazon Prime Subscription

Bharti Airtel has rebranded its cricket packs section on the website. Earlier, this section had prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar benefits. But much recently, Airtel had removed multiple prepaid plans which came with Disney+ Hotstar. Now, Airtel is offering its prepaid plans with Amazon Prime subscription under the cricket packs section. There are four plans visible under this segment - Rs 2999, Rs 3359, Rs 699 and Rs 999 plans. These are the plans that you can take if you want to watch cricket. Note that Amazon has the right to stream cricket digitally when the matches are in New Zealand. That's why the recent India vs New Zealand T20 and ODI series was streamed online on Amazon Prime Video. Let's take a look at the benefits of these prepaid plans.

Airtel Cricket Plans Benefits

The Rs 2999 prepaid plan from Airtel comes with 2GB of daily data and 265 days of validity. This plan bundles unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for the users. In additional benefits, there's one year's worth of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Then the Rs 3359 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, 2.5GB of daily data and additional benefits for 365 days. The additional benefits are - Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 year, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one year, and other Airtel Thanks benefits.

The last two plans with Amazon Prime membership are priced under Rs 1000 from Airtel. The next plan on the list is the Rs 699 plan. With the Rs 699 prepaid plan of Bharti Airtel, customers get 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 56 days of service validity. The customers enjoy a free Amazon Prime membership for 56 days, along with a free Xstream Mobile Pack for 56 days. There are other Airtel Thanks benefits bundled with this plan as well.

Lastly, there's the Rs 999 prepaid plan from Airtel. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 2.5GB of daily data, truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. With this plan, customers get a free Amazon Prime membership and Xstream Mobile Pack for 84 days. There's also a RewardsMini subscription included with this plan, along with other Airtel Thanks benefits.