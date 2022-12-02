Broadband Plans Under Rs 500 that are Good Deal

Customers receive exceptional value from the Airtel Rs 499 package. This plan offers a lot of advantages at an excellent price. With an internet speed of up to 40 Mbps, the Airtel broadband Rs 499 plan is perfect for use by a single person or a small family with a limited number of devices.

If you're wanting to get a broadband connection or simply want a broadband internet package that meets your demands here is a list of some of the best plans from JioFiber, Airtel, BSNL, and Connect broadband. You might look into these options if you work from home, are a student, or just want to watch films without buffering. So let's take a look at each of these plan in detail.

Airtel Rs 499 Plan

Customers receive exceptional value from the Airtel Rs 499 package. This plan offers a lot of advantages at an excellent price. With an internet speed of up to 40 Mbps, the Airtel broadband Rs 499 plan is perfect for use by a single person or a small family with a limited number of devices. This package also includes the free WiFi router. Users also receive a few extra perks, such as Airtel Thanks benefits. Through the dedicated landline, subscribers can also make an unlimited number of STD or local calls. Users get 3.3TB of data.

BSNL Rs 449 Plan

The Fibre Basic Neo plan from BSNL, commonly known as the Rs 449 plan, offers 30 Mbps speed and up to 3300GB of data. After that, unlimited data is available at 4 Mbps. The subscription also includes unlimited calling for customers. Please take note that GST is not included in the plan's price.

Jio Rs 399 Plan

The company currently offers its entry-level broadband plan, with a price tag of Rs 399. The company presently sells its entry-level broadband service at Rs 399. However, this plan doesn't include any OTT apps. The plan includes free voice calls and 30Mbps of internet speed. Please take note that a Commercial usage policy is applicable with this Plan. Users get 3.3TB of data.

Connect Broadband Rs 499 Plan

The Rs 499 Connect Broadband subscription includes a 40 Mbps internet speed. With this plan, a 3300GB data cap for commercial use is available. With this package, you get unlimited local and long distance calls. One thing to keep in mind is that the speed will drop to 5 Mbps once 3300 GB of the FUP data has been used. There are no OTT advantages available with this plan.

