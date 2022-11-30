TRAI Lists Learnings from 5G Small Cell Pilot with Jio, Airtel, Vi and More

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has published the learnings it got from the 5G small cell pilot project with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BNSL) and more. Airtel and Jio are already offering 5G services in many cities now. Thus, things around small cells must become clear right away, as without them, providing seamless coverage and network experience with such high frequencies in play would be impossible for the operators. Along with the learnings, TRAI has also mentioned the challenges that will be there in deploying 5G small cells.

Read More - 5G Small Cell Deployment Challenges TRAI Discovered During Pilot

TRAI's Learnings and Recommendations from Pilot Project for 5G Small Cells with Indian Telcos

You should definitely read the challenges (if not already) that were found by TRAI during the pilot project for 5G small cell deployment in several areas of the country before we go ahead with this. To read the challenges, refer to the link above. TRAI has mapped the recommendations on the basis of the challenges that were found. Here are all the learnings and recommendations of TRAI about the matter:

A) TRAI said that there is a need for close coordination between the agencies that own street furniture and policymakers and regulators. This will help in aligning the existing rules governing the use of street furniture and also ensure a seamless operation of the small cell network after the installation.

B) All the new street furniture designs must factor in need to have a convenient plug-and-play for the installation of small cells and their power supply needs, as small cells are going to be heavily needed in the future with 5G and 6G.

C) The RoW (Right of Way) rules, including the charges specified in the Indian Telegraphy Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022, must be adopted.

D) There's also a need for a nodal officer or a high-level official who can interact with the internal departments to get clearance for the use of street furniture, security clearance, electricity provision, etc., in a timely manner.

E) Provision a single billing for multiple small cells and power supply at industrial rates.

These are the recommendations and the learnings for TRAI from its pilot project revolving around the use of small cells for deployment on street furniture. Small cells will ensure that customers can get proper coverage and network experience, even inside their homes or in highly populated areas.