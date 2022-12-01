BSNL has Two Super 300 Mbps Broadband Plans, Did You Know

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has various 300 Mbps broadband plans on offer for customers. However, two of the most expensive 300 Mbps plans from BSNL Bharat Fibre can be called super plans. This is because of the amount of data they bundle for the customers. BSNL's 300 Mbps plans are quite similar to each other, but they differ in one area - the kind of data they bundle for the customers. Right now, there's hardly any household that would consume 3.3TB of high-speed data offered by several companies, including BSNL with its broadband connections. But BSNL has plans that offer way more data than that. Let's check them out here.

BSNL 300 Mbps Broadband Plans that Offer Tremendous Amount of Data

3.3TB is old-school for some of the BSNL broadband plans. There are multiple plans on offer from BSNL that offer way more data than that. Right now, we will talk about those two plans, which offer 5TB and 6.5TB data per month to the consumers. The two plans that we are talking about come for Rs 2799 and Rs 4799 per month. Note that the price mentioned here doesn't include taxes.

BSNL Rs 2799 Plan

With its Rs 2799 plan, BSNL offers 300 Mbps of internet speed and 5TB of monthly data. Beyond that, the internet speed reduces to 30 Mbps. There's an unlimited fixed-line voice calling connection bundled as well.

BSNL Rs 4799 Plan

Then, with the Rs 4799 per month plan, consumers get 6.5TB of data. Post the consumption of fair usage policy (FUP) data; the internet speed reduces to 40 Mbps. Consumers also get a free fixed-line voice calling connection with unlimited voice calling with this plan.

Additional Benefits

Both these plans also offer additional benefits to the consumers. These benefits include free Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, Shemaroo, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, YuppTV, and a Rs 500 discount on the first month's rent.