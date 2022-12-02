DigiYatra Launched at Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi Airports

The government of India has launched DigiYatra in three airports of the country - Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi. The launch took place on December 1, 2022. Now, passengers travelling domestically would be able to leverage this technology for checking in for their flights. DigiYatra will also be brought to other airports in the coming months. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Civil Aviation minister of India, inaugurated DigiYatra at the Delhi airport. The minister said that all the data of the passenger would be stored safely in an encrypted format.

What is DigiYatra and How Does it Work

DigiYatra is a facial recognition tool meant to help passengers in checking in for their flights. With this tool, passengers can check in without the need for a paper boarding pass. The technology would enable the passengers to not just check-in, but also drop check-in bags. It should make the experience of air travel seamless for the passengers and quick.

At the moment, passengers of only three airlines can utilise this service - IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India. SpiceJet would soon join the initiative as well. All the passengers taking domestic flights in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi airports with the above-mentioned airlines can now leverage DigiYatra to check in without any hassle.

By March 2023, the facility is scheduled to be rolled out in four more facilities, including Hyderabad, Pune, Vijayawada, and Kolkata. DigiYatra app can be downloaded on the smartphones of the passengers. It is available for both iOS and Android smartphones. Passengers will be required to register their details on the DigiYatra app. The app would take the Aadhaar card detail and an image of the passenger for authentication purposes. After that, boarding will be scanned and the details of which will be forwarded to the airport 24 hours before the scheduled flight. At the airport gate, passengers will be able to check in using the barcode on the scanned boarding pass and facial recognition.