Vodafone Idea Launches New Plan Silently, Indirectly Reducing Tariffs

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently announced new postpaid plans with Vi Max branding. The telco brought in revised postpaid plans for the users. Vi has also brought back the REDX branded plan. With these plans, the telco reduced tariffs in its postpaid segment to lure customers and control its subscriber base loss. As everyone is curious to know if Vodafone idea will further reduce tariffs or follow a different approach, we believe we have an answer now with the introduction of the new unlimited Rs 2999 plan. Let's look into New Unlimited Plan benefits:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 2999 Unlimited Plan:

The New unlimited 2999 plan comes with 850 GB of Bulk Data, Unlimited Voice Benefits, 100 SMS per day and 365 Days of validity. In addition, customers can also enjoy Night data without limits from 12 am to 6 am as part of Vi's Binge All Night benefit. Furthermore, Vodafone Idea also offers Vi Movies & TV Classic access to users who recharge with this plan.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Lost Subscribers in All of its Circles Except Delhi and Karnataka: TRAI Data

MRP in Rs. Validity Data Scratch Pad Data, Comments Voice SMS Other Benefits 2899 365 1.5GB/Day 547.5 GB - Existing Plan Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover, Data delights, Vi Movies & TV Classic access 2999 365 850 GB 2.33 GB/Day , New Bulk Data Plan Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Binge All Night, Vi Movies & TV Classic access 3099 365 2GB/Day 730 GB - Existing Plan Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover, Data delights, Vi Movies & TV VIP access, Get 1 year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile

Vodafone Idea Unlimited Plans

Plans nearby the price range of Rs 2999 are Rs 2899 and Rs 3099. Unlimited Plan Rs 2899 offers a 1.5 GB per Day data benefit with 365 days validity and Vi Hero benefits. Unlimited Plan Rs 3099 provides users with a 2 GB per Day data benefit with 365 days validity and Vi Hero benefits.

Conclusion:

Only time can tell if this indirect reduction in tariff will help Vodafone Idea arrest subscriber loss or gain some subscribers. The wireless subscriber numbers for December will give a cue of the same.