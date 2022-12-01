ColorOS 13 Features to Boost Productivity

  • The latest ColorOS 13 from OPPO has started to officially roll out in India.
  • OPPO has partnered with leading software and service companies, such as Bitmoji, Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato, to provide customers localised customisation.
  • The meeting assistant can automatically give wireless data packages priority to offer a more dependable connection during online calls.

The latest ColorOS 13 from OPPO has started to officially roll out in India. Numerous intelligent features offered by ColorOS 13 address every facet of daily life and work. With the help of partnerships with top software and service providers like Bitmoji, Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato, OPPO is able to offer a variety of practical and customised experiences with the Smart Always-On Display. Here are the top 5 new OS improvements that will fundamentally alter your smartphone experience.

Dynamic Computing Engine

The internal-developed Dynamic Computing Engine feature aims to provide a more stable, streamlined system and improve user experience. It optimises the scheduling of hardware resources to extend battery life and strikes a better balance between high performance and low power consumption. It also helps keep more programmes open in the background, allowing for fluid movement between different apps. With the new engine, ColorOS 13 has stronger background application support and longer battery life.

Always-On Display for Multi-Tasking

OPPO has partnered with leading software and service companies, such as Bitmoji, Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato, to provide customers with localised customisation. Now that information from music and food delivery apps is available on the Smart Always-On Display; users can access information more quickly and effectively control music playback and other capabilities. Ingenious home screen management solutions like Large Folders, Shelf, and Home Screen Widgets help consumers find the information they need efficiently and quickly.

Design for Tranquillity

Aquamorphic Design is the foundation of ColorOS 13's seamless visual experience, which also includes other enhancements, including a Card-styled Layout. ColorOS 13 introduces a new theme palette that was inspired by the colour variations in light that occur between sunrise and sunset at sea level, along with a new system font that makes system text simpler to read in any language. The Aquamorphic Design on ColorOS 13 delivers a colourful and open user interface that is motivated by the natural movement of water.

Meeting Assistant

The meeting assistant can automatically give wireless data packages priority to offer a more dependable connection during online calls. It also streamlines banner notifications to minimise interruptions and enables users to add an OPPO Notes shortcut that makes it easier to take meeting notes in a small pop-up window.

Multi-Screen Connect

Multi-Screen Connect now provides hardware-free connectivity between OPPO smartphones and OPPO Pad Air as well as OPPO smartphones and PC through file transfer that supports more file types. This boosts efficiency and convenience. Users who link their smartphone to a computer via Multi-Screen Connect can display many mobile apps on the PC screen at once.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

