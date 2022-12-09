Airtel has the Best Amazon Prime Bundled 3GB Daily Data Plan

Various movies and TV shows are available on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon's own streaming platform. Since 2021, when Amazon increased the cost of membership from Rs 999 to Rs 1499 per year, getting an Amazon Prime subscription has become a little more expensive. However, if you use Airtel prepaid, you may be able to enrol in some prepaid plans that include benefits from Amazon Prime. Airtel has the best-prepaid plan bundled with Amazon Prime. This plan helps you save money, as buying your plan and Amazon Prime separately will cost more money.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Offering a Bundled Amazon Prime Subscription

Airtel Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

An Amazon Prime membership is bundled with the Rs 699 Airtel prepaid plan. 100 SMS per day are also included with this package, along with unlimited calling. Additionally, there is 3GB of data every day and a 56-day validity term. Users can make use of Amazon Prime features as long as their plan is active. Apollo 24/7 circle membership, a free Wynk Music subscription, the Xstream App, Hellotunes, and a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag are additional advantages. The speed will be decreased to 64 Kbps after the FUP data has been consumed. After the daily cap of 100 SMS, users will be charged Rs 1 for local and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS.

There are other Amazon Prime plans as well, such as the Rs 3359 plan and the Rs 999 plan.

The Rs 3359 prepaid plan includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5GB of data each day. The plan is good for 365 days. Access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Amazon Prime Video Mobile, Apollo 24 | 7 Circles, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hellotunes, and free Wynk Music are some of the additional perks of this plan. After the FUP data has been used up, the speed with this plan will also be reduced to 64 Kbps. Users would be charged Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS if their daily limit of 100 SMS has been reached.

The 2.5GB daily data allowance for the Rs 999 plan lasts for 84 days or nearly three months. Users are entitled to 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls during this time. 84 days of Amazon Prime membership is also included. This plan's advantages are comparable to those of the Rs 3359 prepaid plan. However, members of this plan receive a RewardsMini subscription perk.