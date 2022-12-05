Vodafone Idea also has Amazon Prime Bundled Mobile Plans, Not Just Airtel and Jio

Vodafone Idea (Vi) also offers Amazon Prime bundled mobile plans, in case you didn't know already. While Airtel is the only telecom player in India that bundles Amazon Prime with its prepaid plans, both Jio and Vi bundle it with their postpaid plans. Vi has three postpaid plans with which you can get a free Amazon Prime subscription. These are the new Vi Max branded postpaid plans we are talking about. The sweet thing about these plans is that they also offer you access to multiple other OTT platforms. Let's take a look at these plans.

Vodafone Idea Rs 501 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 501 plan bundles 90GB of data, unlimited calls, with 3000 SMS. With this plan, users get a free Amazon Prime membership for six months along with other benefits, such as being able to jump queues when inside the Vi stores, along with priority customer service (20 seconds call pickup). The other OTT benefits include Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year, Vi Movies & TV, Hungama Music in Vi app, and Vi Games Gold.

Vodafone Idea Rs 701 Plan

This plan offers almost the same benefits as the Rs 501 plan. But with this one, users get unlimited data. OTT subscriptions include Disney+ Hotstar Super, Vi Movies & TV, Hungama Music in Vi app, and Vi Games Gold. Users get access to Wall Street Journal for one year with this plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1101 Plan

The REDX 1101 plan comes for Rs 1101 and comes with unlimited data as well. This plan also bundles truly unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS/month. Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar Super, SonyLIV Premium, Vi Movies & TV, Hungama Music in Vi app, and Vi Games Gold are included in this plan as additional benefits.

Since this is a REDX plan, users also get complimentary access to airport lounges (4 times per year, including one international), an international roaming pack worth Rs 2999 for seven days, MakeMyTrip discounts, and one-year access to Wall Street Journal.