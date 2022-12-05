Indian Telecom Gear Makers Under PLI Scheme to Start Exporting Soon: Vaishnaw

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the telecom sector is finally going to push India towards becoming an exporting nation. Ashwini Vaishnaw, telecom minister, said that the companies under the telecom sector PLI scheme will are close to start the export of their products and India would become an exporting nation soon. In addition, the minister said that the government is looking at a methodology through which imports of telecom gear from neighbouring nation, which are non-compliant to the trusted source rules of the telecom sector can be identified. According to a PTI report, the telecom gear makers under the PLI scheme had expressed their concern to the government about the imports of telecom products from China being routed through neighbouring countries in India.

Government Sets Up Task Forces for Chips, Skill and Components

The Indian government doesn't want to leave anything to chances and wants to move ahead with the goal of making a completely local ecosystem for telecom gear. As per the report, Vaishnaw said that the government has set up multiple task forces. One task force has been set up to create the component ecosystem, another is to design and produce chips or semi-conductors, and the third is to up skill workers and designer in the Indian telecom industry.

There's another task force to optimise use of the test beds in IIT Madras, Telecom Engineering Centre for the companies who are looking to export and need help with testing and certification.

Vaishnaw said that the industry is confident about the traction it is getting in the global market and India should soon become a technology exporting nation in a very sure and certain way. The minister also added that the telecom operators in India are also supporting the growth of local manufacturers. The PLI scheme for the telecom sector has seen many local as well as international companies participating to take benefits of the incentives that the government has promised if they meet their production targets.