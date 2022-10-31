Telecom PLI Scheme Extended to 42 Companies: Details

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

PLI Scheme for telecom and networking devices was introduced in the Union budget for FY2022-23 in an effort to build a strong domestic value chain. The companies already participating in the PLI scheme for telecom and networking goods were permitted to add new items and submit applications for the design-led PLI scheme.

Highlights

  • The design and production of telecom and networking equipment is about to move to India.
  • Design-led companies and others were encouraged to submit proposals for the Design-led PLI Scheme.
  • The PLI Scheme will offer incentives for five years starting on April 1, 2022.

Follow Us

DOT

The clearance of 42 enterprises, including 28 MSMEs, under the PLI Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products by the Ministry of Communications is a significant boost to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Of those, 17 businesses have requested an additional 1% incentive based on design-led manufacturing criteria. Rs 4,115 crores have been pledged to investment by these 42 enterprises (see annexe). Over the course of the scheme, this is anticipated to result in increased sales of Rs 2.45 lakh crores and more than 44,000 new jobs.

Additional Information Regarding the PLI Program’s Growth

Design-led PLI Scheme for telecom and networking devices was introduced in the Union budget for FY2022-23 in an effort to build a strong domestic value chain. It offered a 1% extra incentive on top of the already current ones for goods that are designed and produced in India. Design-led companies and others were encouraged to submit proposals for the Design-led PLI Scheme, which was introduced in June 2022. The PLI Scheme will offer incentives for five years starting on April 1, 2022.

The companies already participating in the PLI scheme for telecom and networking goods were permitted to add new items and submit applications for the design-led PLI scheme. Moreover, they received the benefit of a one-year extension to the five-year PLI scheme tenure. There were 22 enterprises that took advantage of the possibility to move their first year, as well as 13 companies applying fresh.

The fervent response from domestic and international companies to the government of India's specific measures to promote telecom equipment production shows the government's initiatives have great potential. The design and production of telecom and networking equipment is about to move to India.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Differences
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Differences
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max features the Always-On display, 48MP camera, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Dynamic Island notifications and activities features.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Cities and Their Strategic Importance
Airtel 5G Cities and Their Strategic Importance
Airtel 5G, launched during IMC 2022 by PM Modi, is live in 8 cities. Let's look at these cities in-depth, their importance and the circles in which Airtel 5G Plus is live.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments