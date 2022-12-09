Indian Courtroom Dramas on OTT You Must Watch

There is a deluge of genres and content due to the growth of OTT. For example, legal drama or legal thriller is one of the many popular genres in India and performs well with the audience there.

Here is a list of the top Indian courtroom dramas you must watch.

1. Criminal Justice

The 2008 British television series of the same name served as the inspiration for Criminal Justice. Written by Shridhar Raghavan, the first instalment was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia and released in April 2019. Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka, and Mita Vashisht play the main characters in the show.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, the second instalment, was written by Apurva Asrani and directed by Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee. Tripathi, Kirti Kulhari, Khushboo Atre, and Jisshu Sengupta play the key characters in the series, which premiered in December 2020.

Starring alongside Tripathi in the third instalment, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, are Swastika Mukherjee, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Purab Kohli. In the plot, a young person is suspected of killing a teenage celebrity.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Court

The 62nd National Film Awards Best Feature Film category was awarded by the 2014 Marathi judicial drama Court, which was directed for the first time by Chaitanya Tamhane. The film analyses the Indian legal system through the trial of a senior protest musician named Narayan Kamble in Mumbai Sessions Court. A manhole worker allegedly committed himself, and Kamble is accused of inciting him by singing one of his folk tunes. The movie eventually went on to win up to 18 accolades, including ones from a number of international film festivals.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Jai Bhim

Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh are among the cast members of the Tamil legal drama film Jai Bhim from 2021. The 1993 legal battle that Justice K. Chandru took on is the basis for the movie. Sengeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe, are the center of the case, which explores police bias and governmental aggression against the underprivileged population. The 94th Academy Awards offered a chance to see the movie.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Pink

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang are among the cast members of the 2016 courtroom thriller Pink, which Soojit Sircar wrote. Three independent women who live and work in Delhi fight with three wealthy men at a party involving sexual harassment, kidnapping, and physical violence. The movie sparked a discussion about what "consent" and "No" meant, and it went on to win the 64th National Film Awards, with Pink taking home the prize for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar