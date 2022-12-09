Realme 10 Pro+ vs Realme 9 Pro+: What is Different

The latest models from Realme, the Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, have been launched in India. The triple back cameras, hole-punch display design, and 5G connection are among the commonalities between the phones. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, however, also feature several notable differences that make them appropriate for various user needs. In order to emphasise their differences, we compare the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G pricing in India and specifications to those of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Specifications and Features

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 12. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, in contrast, comes pre-installed with Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. A 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate is included with the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. The 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412) Super AMOLED display on the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, in contrast, features a 360Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, while the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G sports a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. Both phones offer 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations.

In terms of optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G both come with the triple rear camera setup. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, however, includes a 108MP primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. In contrast, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G carries a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G both come with a 16MP selfie camera sensor in the front. However, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G carries an f/2.5 lens on top, whereas the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with an f/2.4 lens.

On the storage part, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G carries 128GB of the standard version. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, has 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage options.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. However, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 60W SuperDart fast charging.

Realme 9 Pro+ supports the following 5G bands - 5G SA: n1/n28A/n41/n78 and 5G NSA: n41/n77/n78.

Realme 10 Pro+ supports the following 5G bands - SA: n40/n41/n78/n1/n3/n5/n8/n28A and NSA: n1/n3/n41/n77/n78.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Price in India

The starting pricing for Realme 9 Pro+ is Rs 24,999. In comparison, the Realme 10 Pro+ may be a fantastic choice for users as it has better specs and starts at Rs 23,999. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G also has bank offers right now. With the bank offer, the device would further get a discount of Rs 1,000.