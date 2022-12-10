Airtel 4G Data Voucher Under Rs 150 that Bundles OTT Benefits

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is currently offering a prepaid 4G data voucher to customers with which users can get OTT (over-the-top) benefits with plenty of data - all under Rs 150. There are several 4G prepaid data vouchers on offer from Airtel. These plans can help the customers experience 5G better as well. If you are wondering how data vouchers are going to add to the 5G experience, well, since 5G consumes more data than 4G, the basic 4G plans that you have been using until now with 4G networks would start feeling less sufficient. Let's take a look at the 4G data voucher we are talking about.

Airtel Rs 148 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel 148 plan is the one we are talking about. With this plan, users get 15GB of add-on data with access to Airtel Xstream for 28 days. There are multiple platforms integrated inside the Airtel Xstream. Platforms such as SonyLIV, LionsgatePlay, Eros Now, Hoichoi, and more would be available for the customer to choose from for 28 days. Note that the Xstream app subscription would come for 28 days only, and it would only allow users to choose from one platform for those 28 days.

As for the validity of the Rs 148 plan, it will be the same as the users' base prepaid plan. This plan doesn't come with a standalone validity. Each GB of data would cost users Rs 9.86 with this plan. There are other data packs as well that you can choose from. The Rs 19 plan comes with 1GB of data and 1 day of validity. Then you can also go for the Rs 58 plan, which comes with 3GB of data and it has the same exact validity as the user's base plan. Much recently, Airtel also introduced the Rs 65 plan, which comes with 4GB of data and has the same exact validity as the user's base prepaid plan.