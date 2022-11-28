Prepaid Plans from Jio Under Rs 500 with 1GB Daily Data

Since its 2016 launch, when it began to provide 4G data packs and plans with limitless calling capabilities, Reliance Jio has completely changed the telecom sector. The telecom provider has become a market leader thanks to its competitively priced Jio prepaid recharge plans. For its customers' convenience, the company makes mobile recharges straightforward and easy.

Here is a list of the Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500 with 1GB daily data, along with information on their validity, benefits, and pricing.

Jio Rs 209 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 209 from Reliance Jio offers 28 days of validity. A total of 28GB of data, or 1GB each day for 28 days, is included in the package. The internet speed lowers to 64 Kbps after data exhaustion. Additionally, the plan provides unlimited calling and 100 SMS every day. Free membership is also available for Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

Jio Rs 179 Prepaid Plan

For 24 days, this prepaid package provides 1GB of data every day. In addition, Jio provides 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. Additionally, JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity are all free for users. After using up all of the FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

Jio Rs 149 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 149 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio offers 1GB of data per day and comes with a validity of 20 days. The data speed drops to 64 Kbps after using the FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data. Similar benefits to the first two plans are offered by this one, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

These are the only three prepaid plans from Reliance Jio that currently offer 1GB of daily data. These are convenient options for consumers who are looking to go for plans which are not too expensive. You can also get such prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) if you want.