Broadband Plans With 200 Mbps Speed That are Good

The best broadband service plan for you and your family may not be the easiest one to determine. Home networks were put under greater strain than ever before as a result of the pandemic since home broadband plans had to provide services for both work and school in addition to regular streaming and gaming. Users can choose from a variety of broadband plans offered by the nation's ISPs, and one such plan is the 200 Mbps plan.

Here are some of the best 200 Mbps broadband packages available right now if you're wanting to get a broadband connection. So let's take a look at them.

Airtel Entertainment Pack

200 Mbps internet speed is included in the "Entertainment" pack, which costs Rs 999 per month (excluding of taxes). With this plan, users receive 3.3TB, or 3300GB, of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. Additionally, users can ask the business for a free, unlimited voice calling connection. Along with its broadband package, Airtel also offers "Airtel Thanks Benefits," which in this case include Wynk Music, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.

Excitel Broadband Plan

To accommodate user convenience, Excitel offers its 200 Mbps broadband service at various pricing points and durations. Users of Excitel's Fiber First can purchase a 200 Mbps subscription for a month for Rs 799 (exclusive of taxes). For a cost of Rs 592, Rs 522, Rs 470, and Rs 424, respectively, users can also access the plan for 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, and 12 months. There is no FUP data cap, and the plans offer truly limitless data to the customers.

ACT Fibernet

The 200 Mbps plan from ACT Fibernet is available for Rs 1075 in Hyderabad right now. This plan offers unlimited data, which here would mean 3.3TB of monthly data. There's a free Aha subscription worth Rs 399 included in this plan. In different circles, the company offers different plans to consumers.

BSNL Bharat Fibre

Customers can choose between BSNL's two 200 Mbps broadband plans, Fibre Premium Plus and Fibre Premium Plus OTT. The monthly cost of the Fibre Premium Plus is Rs 1299, while the monthly cost of the Fibre Premium Plus OTT is Rs 1499. Both of these costs are exclusive of GST, and both plans offer unlimited data download.

A subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, Shemaroo, Hungama, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot, and YuppTV is included in the Premium Plus OTT plan.