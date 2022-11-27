Did You Know You Can Download Your Tweets? Here’s How

Reported by Tania Abraham

Customers of Twitter can download a machine-readable archive of data related to their accounts in HTML and JSON format. Here's how to get your Twitter data.

Planning to leave Twitter but don’t want to lose your tweets? Well, this news is just for you. You can archive and download your account data on the micro-blogging platform. According to a Twitter help page, you can download information such as your profile information, Tweets, Direct Messages, Moments, media (images, videos, and GIFs you've attached to Tweets, Direct Messages, or Moments), a list of your followers, a list of accounts that you are following, your address book, Lists that you've created, are a member of, or follow, interest and demographic information about you, and information about ads that you've seen or engaged with on Twitter.

Here's how to get your Twitter data:

On the internet:

- Sign in to your Twitter account on your computer.

- Go to the main menu on the left side of your screen and select 'More.'

- Choose Settings and Privacy right here.

- Select Your account here.

- After that, select Download an archive of your data.

- Confirm your password before selecting the Request archive.

On the smartphone:

- Keep in mind that the steps are the same for Android and iOS devices.

- Launch the Twitter app on your smartphone.

- Click the navigation menu icon to open the main menu.

- Next, tap on the Settings and Privacy option.

- Choose your account right here.

- Under Data and permissions, tap on your Twitter data.

- Confirm your password before tapping Request archive.

When your archive is complete, Twitter will send you an email and an in-app notification. It usually takes about 24 hours for the platform to share the data. The download will include a file called "Your archive," which will allow you to view your data in a desktop web browser.

