Huawei, ZTE Face Ban in the US Owing to Security Challenges

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Companies including video security equipment manufacturers Dahua Technology and Hangzhou Hikvision are also impacted by the decree. The FCC announced on Friday that it was also looking for feedback on potential actions involving current authorizations.

Highlights

  • Chinese telecommunications firms and technologies have come under increasing scrutiny from US officials.
  • On Friday, US authorities imposed a ban on the import and sale of communications equipment.
  • The new regulations are a component of continuous efforts to protect against security threats.

Follow Us

Huawei

In recent years, Chinese telecommunications firms and technologies have come under increasing scrutiny from US officials. On Friday, US authorities imposed a ban on the import and sale of communications equipment that they assessed to pose "an unacceptable risk to national security," including equipment made by Chinese tech giants ZTE and Huawei Technologies.

The decision, which comes during a prolonged dispute between the two largest economies in the world, is the most recent in a series of steps taken to restrict Chinese telecom companies' access to United States networks.

What Led to the Prohibition on Communications Gear

Previously, Washington had discouraged the use of Huawei technology in the private sector and forbade it from delivering systems to the US government out of concern that the company's gear would be hacked by Chinese intelligence. A leading smartphone manufacturer from China, Huawei, was cut off from Google's Android mobile operating system in 2019 when it was placed on a trade blacklist that prevented US suppliers from doing business with it. The three major state-owned mobile carriers in China have had their operations restricted by the US due to concerns about national security.

According to an AFP report, FCC's chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, said in a statement that the agency is dedicated to defending US national security by making sure that dubious communications technology is not permitted for use within US borders. The new regulations, she continued, are a component of continuous efforts to protect against security threats.

Companies, including video security equipment manufacturers Dahua Technology and Hangzhou Hikvision, are also impacted by the decree. The FCC announced on Friday that it was also looking for feedback on potential actions involving current authorisations.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments