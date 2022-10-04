How to Activate and Deactivate Data Roaming

You become registered in the network of a particular state when you buy a SIM card there. Let's imagine that you are travelling to a far-off city in a different state. In such a case, you sign on to the network of another state once you have left your current one. This is where your data roaming period starts. This will continue until you return to the location where your current SIM card was originally purchased.

It's crucial to keep in mind that data travelling has no impact on your connectivity (as in roaming doesn't reduce your network experience, other factors can). The call quality, mobile data internet speed, and other services will remain unchanged. You are using data roaming during this time, though. However, you can be charged extra for your phone calls and mobile data usage depending on the carrier you use.

How Do You Turn Off Smartphone Mobile Data Roaming?

Open the “Settings” on your smartphone. Tap the "Network and Internet" option on the settings home screen. Depending on the phone, the previous step could change. Whatever the case, you need to identify the menu item where network-related settings are located. When you find this setting, simply tap on it. Go to the "SIM Card Option" now by selecting it on the new screen. You'll be able to view the "Data Roaming" or simply "Roaming" setting in the new screen that appears. If you see it is on, just switch it off to stop using data services while your smartphone is in roaming.

There is yet another way to end cell roaming. Here's how you can do it:

Open the “Settings” on your smartphone. Find the search field that offers a shortcut to the desired settings choice now. Enter "data roaming" into this search bar, then click the highlighted result. The data roaming switch will appear immediately away, and you can easily turn it off from here.

How Do You Turn On Smartphone Mobile Data Roaming?

Mobile data roaming is also quite easy to enable. All you need to do is adhere to the above-mentioned instructions, and you'll be good to go. Remember whether you are turning mobile data roaming on or off while performing the same procedure.