Reliance Jio 5G Tariffs Hinted by Chairman

While the official 5G launch in India has happened, the country's largest telco, Reliance Jio, is still working on launching its 5G in the coming days. We have already seen the power of Jio's 5G networks in the last few days at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. If you want to see Jio's 5G network speed test, click here. Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries Limited, had said that Jio would launch 5G by Diwali in four cities of the nation - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Diwali is very nearby. As Airtel has already launched 5G network services, Jio would also be looking to do it as early as possible.

Jio 5G Plan Prices

Ahead of the 5G launch from Jio, Reliance Jio's Chairman has hinted about the 5G tariffs that will follow. 5G network services aren't going to be any more expensive than what 4G plans are right now. In an interview with the ANI, Akash Ambai, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said that 5G plans from Jio will be affordable.

While Jio hasn't given any specific figure to the customers in mind, this is likely how it's going to be. Any company that might launch 5G right now would be looking to price the plans as close as possible to their 4G plans.

Jio's 5G network rollout will be done in an aggressive manner. The company has plans to reach entire India with its 5G networks by December 2023. Airtel's plan to roll out 5G in entire India finishes on March 2024. Thus, even though Jio will be the second to launch 5G in the country, it will be the first to reach everywhere with it.

Jio is going ahead with the 5G SA launch, and the device manufacturers are already adding support for 5G SA to their devices. The exact date of the 5G launch from Jio is yet to arrive.

