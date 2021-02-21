BSNL Data Vouchers Under Rs 500 Listed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers users a ton of data vouchers to select from. Some data vouchers are only applicable in select circles of the country; then, some vouchers are almost present pan-India. Today, we are listing all the BSNL data vouchers under Rs 500 available in almost every part of the country, so you can choose the voucher that suits you best.

BSNL Data Vouchers Under Rs 500

There are eight different data vouchers from BSNL which will come under the list for less than Rs 500.

BSNL Vouchers

Name Price Benefits Validity Mini_16 Rs 16 2GB Data 1 day C_DATA56 Rs 56 10GB data + Zing 10 days STV_97 Rs 97 2GB daily data + 100 SMS/day + Lokdhum content + Unlimited local/STD/roaming calls 18 days DataTSunami_98 Rs 98 2GB Daily data 22 days Data_WFH_151 Rs 151 40GB data + Zing 28 days DATASTV_197 Rs 197 2GB/day + PRBT(Enjoy FREE BSNL Caller Tunes With Unlimited Songs change) 54 days Data_WFH_251 Rs 251 70GB data + Zing 28 days TrulyUnlimitedSTV_398 Rs 398 Unlimited data without any restriction + unlimited voice calling + 100 SMS/day 30 days

The ‘First Mini_16’ voucher comes for Rs 16 and offers 2GB daily data for 1 day. The second ‘C_DATA56’ voucher comes for Rs 56 and offers 10GB data and a free subscription of Zing for 10 days. Then the ‘STV_97’ comes for Rs 97 and offers 2GB daily data (post FUP speed 80 Kbps) in addition to 100 SMS/day, Lokdhum content, and free voice calling for 18 days.

The ‘DataTSunami_98’ voucher offers 2GB daily data (post FUP speed 40 Kbps) with a validity of 22 days for Rs 98. Then, the ‘Data_WFH_151’ voucher comes for Rs 151 and offers 40GB of data in addition to a Zing subscription for 28 days. The ‘DATASTV_197’ voucher comes with 2GB daily data and free caller tunes service from BSNL for Rs 197 and 54 days.

The second last voucher, ‘Data_WFH_251’ that costs Rs 251, comes with plain 70GB data with a Zing subscription for 28 days. Lastly, the ‘TrulyUnlimitedSTV_398’ voucher offers unlimited data without any restrictions along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for Rs 398 and carry a validity of 30 days.