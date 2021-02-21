BSNL Data Vouchers Under Rs 500 Listed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers users a ton of data vouchers to select from

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers users a ton of data vouchers to select from. Some data vouchers are only applicable in select circles of the country; then, some vouchers are almost present pan-India. Today, we are listing all the BSNL data vouchers under Rs 500 available in almost every part of the country, so you can choose the voucher that suits you best.

    BSNL Data Vouchers Under Rs 500

    There are eight different data vouchers from BSNL which will come under the list for less than Rs 500.

    BSNL Vouchers

    Name

    Price

    Benefits

    Validity

    Mini_16Rs 162GB Data 1 day
    C_DATA56Rs 5610GB data + Zing10 days
    STV_97Rs 972GB daily data + 100 SMS/day + Lokdhum content + Unlimited local/STD/roaming calls18 days
    DataTSunami_98Rs 982GB Daily data22 days
    Data_WFH_151Rs 15140GB data + Zing28 days
    DATASTV_197Rs 1972GB/day + PRBT(Enjoy FREE BSNL Caller Tunes With Unlimited Songs change)54 days
    Data_WFH_251Rs 25170GB data + Zing28 days
    TrulyUnlimitedSTV_398Rs 398Unlimited data without any restriction + unlimited voice calling + 100 SMS/day30 days

    The ‘First Mini_16’ voucher comes for Rs 16 and offers 2GB daily data for 1 day. The second ‘C_DATA56’ voucher comes for Rs 56 and offers 10GB data and a free subscription of Zing for 10 days. Then the ‘STV_97’ comes for Rs 97 and offers 2GB daily data (post FUP speed 80 Kbps) in addition to 100 SMS/day, Lokdhum content, and free voice calling for 18 days.

    The ‘DataTSunami_98’ voucher offers 2GB daily data (post FUP speed 40 Kbps) with a validity of 22 days for Rs 98. Then, the ‘Data_WFH_151’ voucher comes for Rs 151 and offers 40GB of data in addition to a Zing subscription for 28 days. The ‘DATASTV_197’ voucher comes with 2GB daily data and free caller tunes service from BSNL for Rs 197 and 54 days.

    The second last voucher, ‘Data_WFH_251’ that costs Rs 251, comes with plain 70GB data with a Zing subscription for 28 days. Lastly, the ‘TrulyUnlimitedSTV_398’ voucher offers unlimited data without any restrictions along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for Rs 398 and carry a validity of 30 days.

