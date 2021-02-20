Redmi 9 Power New Variant With 6GB RAM to Launch in India Soon

Redmi 9 Power was launched in India back on December 17, 2020. Now, another variant of the device is going to launch in India soon and will come with 6GB of RAM. At present, the device is only selling in 4GB RAM variants in India. According to an exclusive report from 91mobiles, an industry insider named Ishan Agrawal has confirmed that the device will launch with 6GB of RAM and will be priced at Rs 12,999. Apart from this, there will be no changes made to the Redmi 9 Power. Further, an Amazon banner has confirmed that the device will soon launch with 6GB RAM in India.

Redmi 9 Power Specifications

The Redmi 9 Power comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM (soon will be available in 6GB RAM variant as well) and 128GB internal storage. The device of the screen comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 3 and has a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the device.

It has a triple camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The Redmi 9 Power comes with a 6,000mAh battery and support for 18W fast-charging and a 22.5W charging brick in the box.

Redmi 9 Power Price

The Redmi 9 Power is currently available in two variants. The first variant is 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, priced at Rs 10,999. The second variant, which comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, is priced at Rs 11,999. The third variant, which is going to release soon, is going to be priced at Rs 12,999, as mentioned above. The device is available in four colour options – Mighty Black, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Blazing Blue.