Meghbela Broadband Android Box Plans Detailed

Meghbela is a broadband service provider based out of West Bengal. It offers an Android Box broadband plan to the users, similar to what Airtel Xstream Fiber offers its users. There are three different Android Box plans available for users from Meghbela. The internet service provider (ISP) only offers its Android Box plans with a minimum validity of 3 months, so users can’t opt for a monthly plan. The three plans offer different speeds – 100, 200, and 250 Mbps in Kolkata. All of them come with over-the-top (OTT) benefits, and more mentioned ahead.

Meghbela Broadband Android Box Plans

The first Android Box plan from Meghbela comes for Rs 5,250. It comes with a validity of a quarter (3 months), offering 100 Mbps speed to the users along with unlimited data without any fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit. Adding to that, there are up to 150 live TV channels, Ad-lock, and OTT benefits that users could enjoy. The OTT platforms included with this plan are Ullu, ShemarooMe, Addatimes, Gaana, Bongo, Hungama Play, and Hubhopper.

Then there is the second plan which comes with an Android Box. It comes for Rs 9,000 and offers 200 Mbps speed for 6 months. You get all the above-mentioned benefits with the addition of ZEE5 and EpicOn. Coming to the third plan, the user gets 250 Mbps speed with an Android Box for Rs 15,000 and a validity of 1 year. Users get all the benefits mentioned above in addition to Amazon Prime Video and Hoichoi.

All the plans are available at the same rate in select other regions as well, but the speed benefit varies. Users can also opt-in for equated monthly instalments (EMI) option for purchasing this plan. The quarterly plan can be paid in full or at an EMI of three months. The six months plan can be paid in 3 months or 6 months EMI. Lastly, the 12 months plan can be paid in an EMI of either 3, 6, or 9 months.