Xiaomi to Launch 75-inch Mi QLED TV in India on April 23

Xiaomi tweeted to tease us all about the launch of the new Mi TV in India. Speculations started surfacing ever since, that it can be the Mi TV Q1 75-inch from Europe. It is only today that Xiaomi confirmed the Mi QLED TV 75-inch is launching in India on April 23. Xiaomi India is going to have one of the biggest events this year since we know that the company is bringing the premium Mi 11 Ultra Flagship and Mi 11X series as well.

Xiaomi’s upcoming QLED TV will also be the second QLED TV for India. The disclosure of the Mi QLED TV 75-inch was made through a Twitter post. The microsite page had also gone live which further showed the images that proved that it is the Mi TV Q1 from Europe. In December 2020, Xiaomi had officially rolled out its first-ever QLED TV in India but the variant had a 55-inch display size.

What Will the 75-Inch Mi QLED TV Feature?

No India-specific changes have been announced by Xiaomi yet, therefore, it can be safely assumed that the Mi QLED TV 75-inch should have a 4K display panel that will support a 100% NTSC colour gamut. It has up to 1.07 billion colours and 1,024 different colour shades.

The viewing angle of the display is likely to be at 178 degrees and the contrast ratio will be 10,000:1. The upcoming QLED TV will support a 120Hz refresh rate which will come along with MEMC, HDR10+ certification and lastly support for Dolby Vision.

Connectivity options will include HDMI 2.1 port, ALLM, 360-degree Bluetooth remote, 30W speakers with Dolby Audio. The TV will run on Android TV 10 OS and will come equipped with assistant support such as Google Assistant/ Alexa voice. Moreover, the QLED TV will also contain pre-installed popular apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Youtube.

No information has been disclosed regarding its price and availability. We will have to wait for further intimation from the company to know more about the price and availability of the Mi QLED TV 75-inch.