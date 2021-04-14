Realme 8 5G India Launch Teased, What You Should Know

Realme has officially released the teaser of its upcoming 5G smartphone in India and it could be the Realme 8 5G. The company has teased the handset on Flipkart hinting towards an imminent launch. The Flipkart listing does not reveal the model name but it confirmed a 5G smartphone. Last month the Realme 8 was launched by the brand in the Indian market and it seems that the company is now planning to bring the 5G variant of the same phone in the country. Moreover, the company has been teasing about the Realme 8 5G for quite some time now and the official Thailand Facebook page has also confirmed that the phone will launch on April 21, 2021. Let’s have a closer look at the newly listed Flipkart teaser.

Realme 5G Phone India Launch Confirmed

Realme has listed a dedicated Flipkart page for the upcoming 5G smartphone. The listing confirmed that a new Realme phone is “Coming soon” in India, but no launch date has been mentioned in the entire teaser. The phone is expected to be the Realme 8 5G as the company has already launched four new 5G phone in the country.

The Flipkart listing also suggests that the smartphone is going to arrive with India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. The listing states that the Dimensity 700 5G SoC is built on a 7nm process which is 28 per cent faster than the 8nm chipset. The listing also shows some comparisons between 4G and 5G connectivity. According to the comparison, 5G connectivity will deliver a peak speed of 2.34gbps with a low latency of less than 10ms.

Realme Thailand Facebook page shared a post last week confirming the launch of the Realme 8 5G on April 21st, 2021 in the country. Post this announcement, reports were popping up on the internet claiming that the smartphone will make its way to the Indian market at the same time. The smartphone is tipped to arrive with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor. The handset was also listed on the Geekbench certification site confirming that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, clubbed with 8GB RAM and packs a 5,000mAh battery.