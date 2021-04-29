Google To Add UPI Over NFC Feature To Google Pay

Google’s Google Pay app is one of the most important and most used digital payment systems within the country. The app makes use of a UPI or Unified Payments Interface to allow for direct bank-to-bank transfers.

The application is now adding support for making UPI based payments over NFC, as per a new report. For those of you unaware, this is not the first time that Google is announcing an NFC based payment feature with the support being available using tokenised cards running via NFC.

This service works in countries that do not have a UPI system; however, seeing as to how the cards that have this support are offered by a small list of banks, Google has now decided to put the pre-existing NFC chip on your phone to good use (given that you have NFC on your device).

What Does The Document Mention?

Users who are currently using Google Pay in India are required to make use of either a manual key or their UPI ID registered under the recipient. Another option is to scan QR codes.

Both methods take time, whilst shops that are dimly lit might cause some issues. Google is now pushing for a rather intuitive solution in the form of UPI over NFC, as was spotted by Android Police.

As per the accompanying support document, the company is expected to be rolling out the feature to devices that house an NFC chip within themselves so as to make it a bit easier when it comes to payments.

This saves a lot of time as, instead of having to wait for the person in front to switch on their camera and scan the QR code, you will now be able to simply tap your device on the terminal meant for payment and see the popup, showcasing the payment screen that requires your UPI pin.

Do note that one needs to keep a few things in mind before they run out to try it. First, only Pine Labs terminals are supported as of now and second; you need to have NFC on the phones.

Additionally, the user needs to make sure that to use their NFC based UPI payment feature; they should not modify their phones by custom ROMs or rooting, as these services will not run on such devices for security-related reasons.