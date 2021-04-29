Samsung Galaxy A52 Received New Update with Premium Features

Samsung Galaxy A52 made its way to India back in March and now the smartphone has received a new update that brings similar camera features like the Galaxy S21 series. Yes! You read it correctly, the new update also arrives with the April Android Security patch and improves the existing features. According to the company, the update is currently rolling out in Indonesia but soon it will hit other regions in the upcoming weeks. The handset runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and comes with an array of features. Let’s have a closer look at the new update that brings changes to the camera interface and more.

Samsung Galaxy A52 April Security Patch Update

TizenHelp spotted the update from Samsung Galaxy A52 first. According to the report, the update comes with some interesting camera features and few improvements. The camera app received the three new modes in the portrait option including High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effect. Further, the report also suggests that the update improves the picture quality of the phone. Besides camera tweaks, the update has also improved the touch stability, the call quality of the phone, and security with the April security patch.

Do note that the firmware version of the update is A525FXXU1AUD2 and the update size is 415.53MB. So make sure you have enough storage to download and install the update. If the update hasn’t reached your smartphone then head to the settings menu, select software update and see if your phone received the update or not. If the update is available then click on Download and Install to manually update your Galaxy A52 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

Just to recall, the Galaxy A52 flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 90Hz refresh rate support and a punch-hole camera cutout design. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can also expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. On the optics, the Galaxy A52 offers a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor + 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens + dual 5MP depth and macro sensor. On the front, it offers a 32MP camera sensor.