Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Might Ditch ANC and Launch on June

Back in March, it was reported that the South Korean tech giant Samsung is looking forward to soon launching a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, which is tipped to be known as the Galaxy Buds2. Now in the latest development, new details about the earbuds have surfaced on the web, along with the launch timeline and the price of the upcoming Galaxy Buds2. Emerging tipster Yogesh has shared the details in collaboration with MobileSyrup. Let’s have a closer look at the rumoured price, launch date, and features of the upcoming alleged Galaxy Buds2.

Galaxy Buds2 Leak

As per the tipster, the upcoming Galaxy Buds2 is expected to arrive with a similar design as the Galaxy Buds+. However, the patent image shared by the leakster suggests that the case of the upcoming TWS is slightly larger than the existing one. This means that the battery compartment may be improved by the company, and we can expect a better battery performance.

Coming to the pricing part, the Mobilesyrup report claims that the upcoming pair of truly wireless earphones are expected to compete with sub USD 100 earbuds. Long story short, the Galaxy Buds2 is tipped to be cheaper than the Galaxy Buds+. Further, the report also claims that the Buds2 will not arrive with the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature and might not have the 360-degree audio output. These features are available on the Galaxy Buds Pro.

According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is expected to launch in June, and the device is said to be available for sale in the pastel colour option. The colour options seem to match the recently launched Galaxy A series smartphones.

Going with the previous reports, the Galaxy Buds2 is codenamed ‘berry’ and is expected to launch with multiple device connection support. Moreover, it’s expected that this feature will be compatible with non-Samsung products. Meanwhile, do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming alleged Galaxy Buds2, and all this information doesn’t have any concrete pieces of evidence. It’s recommendable to take this with a pinch of salt.