How to Download Vodafone Idea Postpaid Bill

Vodafone Idea (Vi) users get the option to keep track of their call and data expenses through the detailed postpaid bill. There are two ways through which users can download their Vodafone Idea postpaid bill. One of the methods of downloading Vodafone Idea postpaid bill is through the official mobile app. Subscribers can also use their registered email ID to download their Vodafone Idea postpaid bill. Follow the article to the end for a detailed guide.

Steps to Download Vodafone Idea Postpaid Bill Via App

To download Vodafone Idea postpaid bill, install the company’s mobile app on your smartphone. Open the app and sign in with your postpaid Vodafone Idea number. On the app’s home screen, you will see the “Bill History” tab at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down and choose the past bills option. Once you click on the bill section, it will show your past month’s bill amounts.

Tap on the specific bill you would like to look at or download. Once you open a bill, you will get the option of downloading or sending it to your email id. You can also save the bill which you have downloaded as a PDF. If you chose the e-mail bill option, you would get the password-protected PDF bill on your email, which may only be accessed by inserting the right passcode.

Steps to Download Vodafone Idea Bill PDF Via Registered Email-ID

If you have opted for the Vodafone Idea postpaid e-bill, then you can directly download the PDF by clicking on the link provided within the company email sent on your registered email-id. You can print a hardcopy for other usages. Also, you can subscribe to e-bill services via your registered email-id without any extra cost. Type an SMS ‘E-BILL’ and send it to 199, then send another SMS ‘ACT GOGREEN’ to 199. You can also activate Itemized Bill by sending ‘ACT IB’ to 199.