How to Activate DND on Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea

Telecom service providers recently asked TRAI to keep the telemarketer regulations in place. Unregistered firms must pay a charge to deliver spam message to the consumers under this regulation. In 2012, TRAI imposed these rules, requiring telemarketers to pay 50 paise if they exceeded the daily cap of 100 messages. Nevertheless, telecom users get the option to block these pesky and unwanted messages by activating DND mode. Follow the article to the end for detailed information regarding DND activation on Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Steps to Enable DND on Bharti Airtel

Visit the official website of Airtel and toggle to the DND page. Once the website is opened, select ‘Airtel Mobile Services’ from the drop-down menu. Then, in the pop-up box, type your cell phone number. After that, you’ll get an OTP, which you must enter on your phone. Finally, press the end all options button, and finish the process.

Steps to Enable DND on Reliance Jio

To activate DND on the Reliance Jio SIM card, download the My Jio app on your smartphone. Once the app is downloaded, log in to your registered account. Then, from the left corner, click on the icon. Click on double-check the settings. Select DND as an alternative. The telecom service provider will then give you a letter, and the service will be discontinued within seven days.

Steps to Enable DND on Vodafone Idea

First of all, visit the Vodafone Idea DND page on their website and log in using your credentials. Then you must enter your personal information, such as your name, e-mail address, and registered phone number. Click on the Maximum DND alternative and choose the yes option. Finally, type the code that you will receive on your smartphone phone and then press the send button. This technique will assist you in preventing both spam and message delivery.